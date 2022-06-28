Protest Against Agnipath Boomerangs for Congress as Bihar Locals Hurl 'Deshdrohi' Jibe at Kanhaiya Kumar

A group of men raised slogans against Kanhaiya Kumar in Patna while the Congress leader was there to participate in protest against Agnipath scheme.

Locals in Patna Sahib raised slogans against Kanhaiya calling “Kanhaiya Kumar deshdrohi hai," (Kanhaiya Kumar is an anti-national).

When Kanhaiya Kumar began addressing party workers, then a group of men began shouting slogans supporting the Agnipath scheme.

Videos from the protest site shows scuffle between the workers of the Bihar Congress and the youth who were sloganeering against Kanhaiya Kumar.

However, they immediately left after being asked by Congress workers, state Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwary said.

Addressing the rally, Kumar demanded an immediate rollback of the recruitment scheme. “The Agnipath scheme is simply a move towards contractualising the forces as those recruited will not be provided with a pension after their tenure," he said.

The Congress held protest rallies against the scheme in all 243 assembly constituencies of the state.

The BJP also slammed Kumar as party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that people are unwilling to take the insult of the armed forces of India.

“People who insulted the Army, who undermined the Indian armed forces, are now facing the wrath of people. People cannot stand the undermining of Indian security. The entire country has seen how Kanhaiya Kumar stood by Afzal Guru," Poonawalla said.

Earlier in February, a youth had allegedly tried to throw a “chemical" at the Congress leader during a party programme at the UPCC office in Lucknow when he went to address a ‘Yuva Sansad’ organised by the party during UP assembly elections.

