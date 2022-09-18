Protest at Chandigarh University Over Leaked Video of Girls Hostel Bathroom Shot by Student; AAP Promises Justice, BJP Steps in

A massive protest broke out at Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali on Saturday evening over a leaked video of the girl’s hostel bathroom that was allegedly shot by a female student at the varsity.

While some reports said that multiple videos of other girl students using the hostel bathroom in the university were shot and leaked, police officials later said there is only one video of the accused herself, adding that she has not recorded any other video of anyone else.

Amid massive outrage and reactions by political leaders over the incident, Mohali SP said, “So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination."

As per reports, the girl student who shot the purported video is from Mohali, and she sent the video to a friend living in Shimla. Police have registered an FIR in the matter and the accused girl has been arrested.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Punjab, immediately took cognizance of the matter and promised action.

Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal called the incident serious and shameful and said that the culprits will be given harshest punishment.

“In Chandigarh University, a girl has gone viral by recording objectionable videos of many girl students. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls have courage. We are all with you. We appeal everyone to be patient," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP MP and spokesperson Raghav Chadha also promised justice in the matter and said that the state government “will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice."

Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains asked the students of the university to stay calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared. “It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of ours as a society," Bains said in a tweet.

Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer informed that the Deputy Commissioner of Mohali and SSP have been ordered to conduct an investigation in the incident.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said he is “deeply pained to see the News of 8 girls from Chandigarh University committing suicide after their bathing video went viral."

