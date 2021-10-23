Despite farmers clearing the UP Gate protest site, people coming to Delhi from Ghaziabad are still facing traffic jams and delays in travel time. According to a Livehindustan report, the delays are now being caused by police barricades, which are yet to be removed from the lanes.

The commuters are currently taking detours which are adding to their travel time, and often making them spend more time in jams. Due to the proximity of the Delhi-NCR region, many people travel from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi on a regular basis.

A Hindustan Times report states that in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which led to the death of protesting farmers, the Ghaziabad police had previously closed down the UP-Gate border with Delhi as a precautionary measure.

The UP-Gate is an essential protest site for farmers opposed to the Central farm laws.

On Thursday, protesting farmers removed a temporary structure at the UP Gate underpass after the Supreme Court said that farmers have the right to protest but roads shouldn’t be blocked indefinitely. The leaders of the farmer Unions explained that the temporary structure was taken down to demonstrate the barricades put up the police are blocking the highway," says a media report.

