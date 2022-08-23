Home » News » India » BJP MLA Raja Singh Arrested in Hyderabad Over Comments On Prophet Mohammed

BJP MLA Raja Singh Arrested in Hyderabad Over Comments On Prophet Mohammed

By: Swastika Das

CNN-News18

Last Updated: August 23, 2022, 10:28 IST

Hyderabad, India

BJP MLA Raja Singh was arrested on Tuesday morning after being booked for alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed. (News18)
Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Goshamahal, was arrested in Hyderabad on Tuesday for alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed in a video uploaded to social media. The arrest came hours after large-scale protests erupted in the city in the early hours of Tuesday over Singh’s remarks.

Minor clashes were reported from the Old City area of Hyderabad and protests were also held outside the office of Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand.

In a 10-minute-long video, the legislator is also purportedly seen slamming comedian Munawar Faruqui who performed in Hyderabad on August 20. Singh had accused Faruqui of insulting Hindu gods and threatened to disrupt the event. He was taken into preventive custody by the police before the show.

The Hyderabad Police have booked the BJP MLA for making derogatory comments against the Prophet and hurting religious sentiments under Sections 295, 505 and 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

“We request everyone to maintain law and order in the city. We assure that stern action will be taken against Raja Singh. We have received multiple complaints against him from various police stations under the Hyderabad Commissionerate," said DCP South Zone P Sai Chaitanya.

The incident comes months after the BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma for making similar derogatory statements on a television debate.

first published: August 23, 2022, 09:27 IST
last updated: August 23, 2022, 10:28 IST