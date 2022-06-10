Protests Erupt in J&K over Selection Process of Sub-inspectors; Aspirants Allege Fraud, Demand CBI Probe

The first major recruitment by the Jammu and Kashmir administration after the abrogation of Article 370 sections has run into controversy with aspirants pointing out widespread bungling in the selection process of sub-inspectors.

Facing street protests from aspirants, the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha-led local government ordered a probe into the recruitment for 1,200 SI posts in the police department, released by the J&K service selection recruitment board or JKSSB.

The union territory’s additional chief secretary (home) RK Goyal will head the probe committee and has been tasked to complete the inquiry expeditiously. Sinha hinted that if the investigation finds malpractices in the selection, the government may even conduct the test afresh.

However, candidates who wrote the test earlier this year are dismayed. They have demanded a CBI probe into the selection process and that only those who manipulated the system should be thrown out and blacklisted.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Najjar told News 18 that he stood at no. 125 on the list but wouldn’t like to be penalised for the fault of others. “Why should the meritorious and hardworking suffer for the criminal fraud of those who indulged in malpractices?" he questioned. “Quashing the list would be a huge disservice to deserving candidates."

In Jammu, aspirants came on the roads to seek action against candidates from “20 influential families who had subverted the system to get into the list". Two to four members of the same families were included in the merit list, creating suspicions in the mind of the protesters. “Look at the list carefully. This cannot be a coincidence," a demonstrator shouted.

Around 97,000 candidates appeared in the exams conducted by the JKSSB this year. Last week, the list of those who had qualified was released but within hours it courted controversy with candidates alleging fraud.

Addressing a police function earlier this week, Sinha said the recruitment processes thus far had been transparent but questions were raised against the SI list. “We have decided to constitute a committee to probe the allegations," he told reporters.

The Sinha administration has committed to filling 50,000 vacancies in various departments of Jammu and Kashmir besides promising to bring in massive investments to create opportunities for the youth. However, on the ground, the recruitment process has been sluggish. Officials have blamed the pandemic for the slow movement.

