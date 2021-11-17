Proud Father, Oblivious Son: Stories of Supreme Sacrifice from Disturbed Frontiers of Northeast

The brave martyr soldier Kathnei Konyak’s father promises to the nation that his other son to be ready to sacrifice if needed for the nation. Late Konyak’s father assured, he gave his two sons to make India strong and while his one son has returned, the other would continue serving the nation.

On the funeral service of Rifleman Kathnei Konyak who was killed in the Churachandpur district of Manipur near the Indo-Myanmar border on November 13, Konyak’s father said that the Konyak brothers should continue serving the nation like him.

Konyak had got married only last year. His elder brother, who too is an Assam Rifles soldier, said it was his sibling’s dream to serve in the armed forces. “More than 35 people from our village are serving in the central and State forces. He always aspired to become a soldier," the brother said.

On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to the Rifleman Suman Swargiyari in Thekerakuchi village under Barama police station of Baska district of Assam. The CM offered Rs 50 lakh to the family of the martyr.

In the tragic ambush of the Manipur, the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife and eight-year-old son and four other jawans were killed. The banned insurgent groups Peoples Liberation Army and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) jointly claimed responsibility for the attack. Swargiyari and Kathnei Konyak from Tizit under Mon district of Nagaland were also lost their life.

The Assam CM promised a government job to the martyr wife Juri Swargiyari.

The two and a half-year-old child of the Swargiyari did not know that he lost his father and he was is playing with his friends.

Last week, the slain soldier had promised his son that he would come home to celebrate the child’s third birthday on December 8. He left behind his wife, son and two sisters, one of them unmarried.

Tragedy had struck Swargiary back in 2008 when his father had lost his life at the hands of the militants. Thekarakuchi has only around 150 households but some 50 persons from the nondescript village are serving in the armed forces.

Swargiary’s father headed a peace committee when the insurgent cut short his life. The region was then going through the worst days of the insurgency. The Baksa district falls under Bodoland Territorial Region and is administered by the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council.

