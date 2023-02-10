Changed 'Soch & Approach': Proud MP from UP, Modi Welcomes Investors; Pitches State as Hub of Top Trades

Welcoming investors to Uttar Pradesh as a “Parliamentarian from the state", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that UP has transformed in the last five years, and is now known for good governance, better law and order situation and transparent business policies.

“Despite having a glorious past of culture and tradition, several wrong notions were stuck with UP. However, these were undone in the last five years with good governance and honest policies," PM Modi said at UP Global Investors Summit 2023.

The prime minister further said that the state will soon be known as the destination with five international airport. He highlighted how Uttar Pradesh is turning out to be a “hub" of various industries.

“Uttar Pradesh is known for Bhadohi carpets, Varanasi silk among other fabrics. It is the textile hub on India. And this hub will soon become the nerve centre of cellphones as more than 60% of India’s mobile phone production takes place in UP," PM Modi said, adding that UP has vibrant MSME sectors; is becoming a new champion of clean energy production; and has two defence corridors.

Prime Minister Modi also said, “On one hand the determination of double engine government and on the other hand the intent to invest in UP, should not be lost."

Modi on Friday inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow. The event is being held from February 10-12. It is the flagship investment summit of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on this occasion.

