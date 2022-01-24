Proud to See Youth Taking Country Forward, Says PM Modi in Interaction With Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually interacted with the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and awarded them certificates digitally using block chain technology. He also called these children inspiration for the whole society.

“You all must work keeping in mind how your work can help the country," the prime minister said while interacting with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients.

Today, we feel proud when we see that the CEOs of all the big companies of the world are young Indians. We also see the youth doing well in the world of startups. We feel proud when we see our youth innovating, taking the country forward."

Twenty-nine children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields — innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

Each child has been given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a certificate. The prime minister also greeted every one on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

