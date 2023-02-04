Amid the ongoing conflict on judges appointments between the government and the judiciary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said people are ‘malik’ (masters) of the country and the country will be governed under the guidance of the Constitution.

His remarks came after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the delay in clearing recommendations for the transfer of high court judges, calling it a “very serious issue", and warned that any delay in this matter may result in both administrative and judicial actions which might not be palatable.

Addressing an event on the 150th anniversary of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association, the Law Minister said nobody can give a warning to anyone.

“Public is ‘malik’ (master) of this country and we are servants. We all are here for service and the Constitution is our guide…. The country will be governed under the guidance of the Constitution and wishes of the public. Nobody can give a warning to anyone," Rijiju said.

“Sometimes discussions are held in the country on some matters and in a democracy, everyone has the right to express their opinion. But people sitting in responsible positions have to think before saying anything, whether it will benefit the country or not," he added.

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the government over the delay in clearing the names of five high court judges who had been recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court.

“Don’t make us take a stand which will be very uncomfortable. You will make us take some very very difficult decisions," the bench said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday approved the elevation of five judges to the Apex Court. With these appointments, the Supreme Court’s strength rises to 32 with only vacancies.

Rijiju also said at present, 4 crore 90 lakh cases are pending in various courts across the country. “We are solving this problem." He said that in view of the huge number of pending cases, the government has made preparations to implement the Legal Information Management System so that a person will be able to get information about the status of the case in any high court on one click.

“Being the largest high court of the country, I wish that the Allahabad High Court should play a leading role in implementing the e-courts project. The government has abolished 1,486 old and outdated laws and the process of removing 65 such laws is going on in the current Parliament session," he said.

The minister also said the Arbitration Bill is in the final stages of preparation and after its passage, a parallel judicial system will be established in the country. With the system of arbitration, small cases will be settled outside the court and the burden on courts will be reduced, he said.

