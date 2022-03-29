Public Transport Services Hit in Haryana on Day 2 of Nationwide Strike

Public transport services were affected in Haryana for the second day on Tuesday, as roadways employees came in support of the nationwide strike called by central trade unions to protest against the Centre’s alleged wrong policies.

The two-day strike by central trade unions to protest against the government policies entered its second day on Tuesday.

The bus services remained suspended at several depots of Haryana Roadways. Roadways employees held protests for the second day at many depots in the state as part of the strike.

Sarbat Singh Punia, a leader of the joint front of 10 unions of roadways employees, told.

