Puducherry Makes Jab Compulsory as Omicron Triggers Alert. Should Rest of India Now Follow Suit? | EXPLAINED

As Omicron concerns are mounting globally, states are intensifying steps to contain the spread of the heavily mutated virus. The territorial government of Puducherry on Sunday has announced that the Covid-19 vaccination is compulsory in the UT with immediate effect. This comes after the government ramped up inoculation drives across the country, to restrict contagion and help the pandemic-wreaked economy.

In a bid to recover exacerbated healthcare systems, experts across the world are mulling to make vaccination compulsory. Earlier this week, the European Union commission head stated that countries should consider mandatory vaccination to combat the Omicron variant. Ursula von der Leyen said vaccines would be crucial in the fight against the “highly contagious" new variant.

Amid fresh travel curbs, tightened rules, countries are facing a wider spike in cases once again. However, The World Health Organization (WHO), meanwhile, said early signs were that most cases of the Omicron variant were “mild".

Why Mandatory vaccination?

Nearly two years after Chinese doctors first observed mysterious new cases of pneumonia, Covid-19 is very much with us. While vaccination has been proven to be beneficial against the virus, could mandatory vaccinations be a way out?

Historically, immunisation campaigns have seen huge success, eliminating diseases like smallpox or drastically reducing mortality levels in others. Jason Schwartz, an associate professor in the History of Medicine at Yale University told BBC, “We have really good examples that just show a direct causal relationship between requirements, getting very high vaccination rates, and protecting not just individuals but protecting communities." He added, “vaccines work, they absolutely work, we’re got a large body of evidence to show that."

Covid vaccinations are already a requirement for public life in many parts of the world. Several countries have made shots essential to go to work. In Indonesia, you can be denied benefits, if you refuse jabs, while Greece is making them compulsory for the over-60s. In the Gulf monarchy, all public and private sector employees must get inoculated to be physically present at work, while anyone wanting to enter government buildings and schools, or wishing to use public transport or travel outside the kingdom must show proof of having received double doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

End of lockdowns?

On top of the lives saved, a blanket vaccine mandate could spell the end of lockdowns. “It’s not just about having your liberty changed… it’s about economic damage and the mental health damage the physical health damage," says Alberto Giubilini, a senior research fellow at the Oxford Uehiro Centre for Practical Ethics, quoted by BBC. “There is no reason to impose the huge, huge costs of lockdowns on people when you have another measure available."

The WHO has already said it believes existing vaccines “will still prevent severe disease" among people who contract the new variant.

Abundant scientific evidence shows the shots are safe, effective and capable of driving down deaths and hospitalizations. Increasingly, governments are targeting holdouts with strict measures to boost vaccination rates, including targeted lockdowns, restricting access to public spaces, no longer covering healthcare costs if they contract coronavirus and mandating the shot.

Which Indian States and Districts have announced fresh rules on Vaccination?

In the wake of Omicron cases detected in India, several states have announced fresh restrictions for those who are still unvaccinated. Tamil Nadu’s Madurai announced that unvaccinated people would not be allowed to enter malls, shopping complexes and other public places from next week. Karnataka, has made the two-dose vaccination mandatory for entry into public places. In Maharashtra’s Aurangabad citizens who have not even received one dose of vaccine will not receive petrol, gas or ration. While, vaccination has been made compulsory for all workers at hotels, resorts and shops located in tourist places.

Which Countries made vaccination mandatory either for frontline workers or for accessing public spaces?

Austria, Germany, Greece, UK, Italy, France, Sweden, Indonesia, Micronesia, Turkmenistan, Canada, Costa Rica, Denmark, Egypt, Fiji, Hungary, Latvia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United States, New Zealand, China, Switzerland and many more.

