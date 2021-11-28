Puducherry Receives 8 cm Rainfall in Last 48 Hrs, Normal Life Hit

Normal life in the union territory of Puducherry remained paralysed for the second successive day on Sunday with heavy rainfall continuing. Official sources said that around 8 cm rainfall was registered during the last 48 hours ending 8.30 AM Sunday.

Low-lying areas and main thoroughfares and also a good number of residential areas bore the brunt of the heavy rain. Puducherry has been reeling under the incessant showers since last nearly two weeks. The territorial government has sought an interim relief of Rs 300 crore from the Centre as flood relief. Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced last week a relief of Rs 5,000 to each of the families coming under public distribution system and holding either red colour (below poverty line category) or yellow colour cards.

With water released from catchment areas in neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu, rivers here were in a spate.

