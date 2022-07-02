Pulitzer-Winning Kashmiri Photojournalist Sanna Mattoo Stopped from Flying to Paris

Pulitzer Prize-winning Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo was reportedly stopped from flying to Paris by immigration authorities in Delhi despite possessing a visa for France.

In a tweet, Mattoo said she was scheduled to be in France for a book launch and photography exhibition but was stopped at the immigration desk of the Delhi airport.

“I was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Paris today for a book launch and photography exhibition as one of 10 award winners of the Serendipity Arles grant 2020. Despite procuring a French visa, I was stopped at the immigration desk at Delhi airport… I was not give any reason but told I would not be able to travel internationally (sic)," she in multiple tweets.

Mattoo, a freelance photographer, won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in the Feature Photography category for her work published by Reuters. She shared the award with the Reuters team, including the late Danish Siddiqui, Amit Dave and Adnan Abidi, for their coverage of the Covid-19 crisis in India.

In 2021, she was awarded a fellowship at the prestigious Magnum Foundation.

