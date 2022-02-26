Pulse Polio Drive in These States From Tomorrow; Check Details

The Pulse Polio Programme 2022 is all set to commence in India from February 27. The polio drive will be organised, keeping in mind all the COVID-19 specific protocols. In regards to this, multiple states have made necessary arrangements. The drive to battle against the lingering ailment was initially scheduled to take place on January 23, 2022. However, as the country was fighting the third wave of the pandemic, the Pulse Polio drive was postponed to February 27.

Various states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab are set to initiate the drive tomorrow with arrangements in place and ready to support the mass inoculation of polio vaccines.

For instance, as many as 24,614 polio booths have been set up in Kerala, reported The Hindu. These booths have been set up at various healthcare institutions and public places such as airports, railway stations, libraries, etc.

In the state of Andhra Pradesh, there is an estimated population of 4,47,889 children who are between the age of 0 and 5 years, reported The New Indian Express.

The polio drive for such a large number will be done in phases spread across four days – February 27 to March 2 – and the booths for the same will be set up on the first day. Andhra Pradesh will set up a total of 284 booths on the first day, while on the second day, there will be door-to-door campaigning of the drive.

The Pulse Polio Programme was initiated in India after a global resolution to eradicate Polio was established in 1988. As of May 25, 2012, no cases of Polio have been reported in the country. The last known case of polio was reported from West Bengal on January 13, 2011.

With a continuous and robust plan of action against Polio, the World Health Organisation removed India from the list of countries with active endemic Polio virus transmission on February 24, 2012.

