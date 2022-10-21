Pune: 3 Labourers Die While Working in Septic Tank of Housing Society; Police Probe Underway

Three labourers died of suspected asphyxiation while working in a drainage chamber-cum-septic tank in Wagholi area of Pune city on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place at a housing society, they said. One of the three workers’ body was retrieved after over a couple of hours of search.

“The victims were working in an 18-feet deep drainage-cum-septic tank. It seems that they were suffocated and got stuck inside. We were informed about it around 7 am and after reaching the spot, we took the bodies of two workers out," an official from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s fire brigade department said.

After the PMRDA officials fished out the bodies of two workers, people in the society informed that there was another person too.

“People here are saying that there were a total of three workers. We also saw three pairs of footwear outside the tank, so a search is on for the third worker," the official said.

Later, after over a couple of hours of search, the third labourer’s body was found.

