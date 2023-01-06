Pune Man Wins Power Lifting Competition At the Age of 78, Sets Example For Youth

Our bones become fragile with advancing age. That is why elderly people often need help from others. However, Pune’s 78-year-old Shrikant Adkar is a shining example of maintaining fitness even at this advanced age. Now when he is 78, he has won a district-level powerlifting competition. His fitness at this age even puts young people to shame and they need to get inspiration from him.

How did he create this record?

Shrikant shared his thoughts on this occasion. He said, “I do bodybuilding exercises regularly. I have a strong body. I do powerlifting exercises under the watchful eyes of Rajhans Mehandale of the Soman Club at Karvenagar. He asked me to prepare for the deadlift."

“It is a challenge to go deadlifting at this age. Old age affects your spine and it also translates into the weakening of the bones of the body. Mehandale ensured that I did the practice correctly and now the result is for everyone to see. I managed to lift a 50 kg deadlift in the competition," he added.

What’s the secret of his healthy body?

Shrikant has set an example by achieving this feat. During his youth days, Shrikant had won the title of Pune Shri and other bodybuilding titles. Even today he is very worried about his fitness and the way he is maintaining it is an inspiration for the youth.

Speaking about the secret of his healthy body, he said that he is not addicted to anything. He said that he always took good care of his health. He ate and slept at the right time. He further revealed that his father was a police officer and due to this everybody in the family did a regular exercise to keep themselves fit and they loved it. “Regular exercise helped me. If you keep your body healthy and do regular exercise then even at the age of 80, you can remain fit," he said.

