Pune to Declare Water Cuts from Next Week Owing to Deficit Rainfall; Time-Table to be Out Soon

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to declare alternate day water supply in the city from next week owing to deficit rainfall and less water in the dams supplying water to the city.

Talking to Indian Express, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar explained that a deficit in rainfall in and around the city has led to a consequent less availability of water in dams. Owing to which there will be alternate day water supply in the city from next week, he added saying that a timetable for the same would be declared soon.

Low rainfall in the catchment area of Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar and Bhama Askhed dams which supplies water to the city of Pune has led to a drop in water storage levels.

“There is hardly 2.5 TMC water in the dams supplying water to the city. The state water resource department has alerted the PMC to use water judiciously," a civic officer was quoted saying.

Deliberating on the plan, a civic official said that adding the alternate day water supply will be done in a way that there is only a 30 per cent water cut in a day. “The civic administration has to also keep in mind the technical aspect of ensuring there is no problem in the supply network. If not done properly, the system might get damaged," he said. As per reports, the city municipal corporation draws 1,650 MLD of water to meet its needs.

Meanwhile, the PMC has been facing a lot of flak for drawing more water than the allocated quota. The PMC has been demanding an increase in water quota, saying villages have been included in the city limits and the population of the city has increased.

