Pune Woman's Son, Grandson Held for her Murder. Had Chopped Body to Pieces with Electric Cutter Machine

Pune Police arrested the son and grandson of a 62-year-old woman for killing her and mutilating the body to destroy evidence, weeks after her body parts were found stuffed in a gunny bag dumped in a river last month.

The accused, identified as Sandip Gaikwad (victim’s son) and Sahil (grandson), committed the crime as they were angry with her for asking them to leave her house, police said after initial probe.

Police had registered a case in the matter after a body part of the victim was found floating near Theur on the banks of the Mutha river on August 23.

“On August 5, Sahil and Sandip lodged a missing complaint about Usha Gaikwad at Mudhwa police station," news agency PTI reported quoting a police officer as saying.

FIR was also lodged by the victim’s daughter, Shital Kamble, suspecting foul play and a probable role of the father-son duo behind the disappearance of Usha Gaikwad.

The officer said Sandip and Sahil were taken into custody. During their interrogation, they revealed that they were angry with the victim as she owned the house in the Keshav Nagar area, along with gold jewellery.

“As per the information given by the accused, Sahil strangled the woman to death. He bought an electric cutter machine and chopped her body into pieces to destroy evidence. He stuffed them into a gunny bag which was dumped into the river," said the officer.

Police have booked the duo under the charges of murder and destroying evidence.

