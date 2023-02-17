Home » News » India » Punjab: 60-yr-old Man Thrashes Wife to Death, Tries to Cremate Her at Residence in Gurdaspur

Punjab: 60-yr-old Man Thrashes Wife to Death, Tries to Cremate Her at Residence in Gurdaspur

The incident took place on Thursday night when Sansar Chand, a resident of Paniar village in Dinanagar in Gurdaspur badly thrashed her wife following an argument over some issue

PTI

February 17, 2023

Chandigarh, India

Mahindro (55) died after sustaining serious injuries. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Mahindro (55) died after sustaining serious injuries. (Photo: Shutterstock)

A 60-year-old man was arrested after he thrashed his wife to death and tried to cremate her body at his residence in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when Sansar Chand, a resident of Paniar village in Dinanagar in Gurdaspur badly thrashed her wife following an argument over some issue, they said.

Mahindro (55) died after sustaining serious injuries.

Sansar Chand, who works as a labourer, then tried to burn her body at his house after collecting some wood, In-charge Dinanagar Police station, Major Singh said.

A police team reached the spot and extracted the half-burnt body of the after residents of the area raised an alarm and informed the police, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sansar Chand used to fight with his wife and also assault her, Singh said.

The couple’s son works in Himachal Pradesh. A case of murder has been registered against the husband and the wife’ body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

February 17, 2023
last updated: February 17, 2023, 14:00 IST
