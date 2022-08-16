Punjab: Bomb Scare Outside SI’s House as Two Men Plant Detonator Under His Car | WATCH

Two-bike borne men allegedly planted a bomb under the car of a police personnel in Punjab’s Amritsar on Tuesday. The police recovered the IED and a forensic probe is underway.

The accused were caught on CCTV while placing the bomb under the car around 2 am today. An FIR has been registered in the matter.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill said that a detonator was planted under the car parked outside the house of sub-inspector Dilbag Singh.

SI Dilbag Singh said he is being targeted since he has worked during militancy period in Punjab.

“Bomb was placed under my car. My car cleaner informed me about it. CCTV footage shows two men putting something under my car at around 2 am. I have worked during militancy and that’s why they kept it," he said, according to news agency ANI.

Police are now looking into CCTV footages of the area to trace of the two bike-borne accused. The police have not ruled out the terror angle into the incident.

