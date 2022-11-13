Getting Punjab Out of Arms' Reach: CM Cracks Down on ‘Gun Culture’, Glorifying Weapons

In the wake of criticism from the opposition over multiple incidents of open firing in public spaces in Punjab which claimed lives, notably that of singer Sidhu Moosewala, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri and Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has moved to rein in the ‘gun and gangster culture’ and tighten the rules for owning arms.

Mann has issued a series of directions, including an immediate review of existing licences issued, to be followed over the next three months. Additionally, no new licences would be issued, unless the district collector is personally satisfied that the circumstances are indeed extraordinary.

In another important direction, glorification of weapons or violence in songs will be strictly prohibited. Display of weapons in public gatherings, at religious places, wedding ceremonies and also display of weapons on social media will be prohibited.

In May, Mann, in a public statement, had warned singers who allegedly promote gun culture and gangsters.

There will be surprise and random checks across Punjab to look for illegal weapons. Cases will registered against those indulging in abusive language, hate speech against any person or community.

Careless, hasty or celebratory use of weapons which may jeopardize the lives of others will become a punishable offence that will lead to filing of cases against violators.

