Punjab Farmers Welcome PM Modi's Announcement of Repealing Farm Laws

Punjab’s farmer leaders on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of repealing the three farm laws but demanded from the government to enact a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Meanwhile, celebrations erupted at many places in Punjab and Haryana over the PM’s announcement of the repeal with people including farmers distributing sweets and dancing to the beats of ‘dhol’.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at three places on the Delhi border since November 2020, demanding the repeal of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Friday said it was a matter of happiness and satisfaction that an announcement had been made for the withdrawal of the three farm laws by the PM. It was because of the immense support given to the ‘Kisan morcha’ from people across the world, the central government had to admit its mistake, said Rajewal who is also a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, spearheading the farm agitation against the farm laws.

‘Der aaye durust aaye’ (better late than never), said Rajewal while thanking the PM for repealing the farm laws. Rajewal said there was another main demand of a law to guarantee the MSP for crops.

He said farmers in several states were being exploited as they were not getting MSP for their crops. He demanded that a law be enacted to guarantee the minimum support price.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) president Jagmohan Singh said they will take a call on Modi’s announcement in a meeting. He said they had been telling the central government that nothing was above the people’s decision.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said it was a good decision that the Prime Minister has made up his mind to withdraw the farm laws. He, however, said they will discuss several issues like a demand for a law on MSP in their meeting.

Another farmer leader Jagmohan Singh Patiala welcomed the announcement of the repeal of farm laws. Meanwhile, people distributed sweets and danced to the beats of ‘dhol’ (drum) at many places in Punjab and Haryana after Modi’s announcement.

A group of people who had been holding a protest at Mohali for the past many months in support of farmers were ecstatic and were in a celebratory mood. Jit saadi pakki si par elaan hona baaki si (our victory was sure but announcement was awaited), said an elderly man.

In Haryana’s Sirsa, farmers were distributing sweets over Modi’s announcement of repeal of farm laws.

