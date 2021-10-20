Punjab Govt Forms SIT to Probe Dalit Man's Lynching at Singhu Border

The Punjab government on Wednesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the circumstances that lead to the lynching of a Dalit man at the Singhu border last week. He was allegedly murdered by members of a Nihang group.

The SIT will probe alleged meetings between Nihang leaders and the union government, said government sources. This comes after media reports stated that the Nihang leader Aman Singh had secretly met BJP leaders. Sources added, the Director, Bureau of Investigation, Varinder Kumar will head the SIT.

The decision to form SIT was announced after a meeting between chief minister Charanjit Singh Chhani and his Deputy, Sukhjinder Randhawa. Earlier in the day, Randhawa had tweeted indicating a likely probe, “The beating of a laborer from Tarn Taran seems to be a conspiracy to discredit the struggle of the peasants. I promise that the government will go to the bottom of this matter and identify and expose the conspirators."

The investigation has been ordered as the victim Lakhbir Singh belonged to Punjab and his family also demanded justice for him, sources added.

The incumbent Punjab government has alleged a conspiracy behind the incident involving the Nihang group at the Singhu border. Officials said that the SIT will also investigate the background of Baba Sarvjit Singh, who had surrendered to Sonipat Police for killing Lakhbir.

The deceased, Lakbhir was allegedly murdered by a group of Nihangs last Friday. The Nihangs had alleged that the victim was caught red-handed. However, the incident has sparked off outrage but given the sensitivity of a sacrilege case, not many had spoken openly against this in his village. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati also criticised the murder and demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family by the Channi government.

