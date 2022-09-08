Punjab: On Camera, Man Hacked to Death by Nihang Sikhs Near Golden Temple for 'Chewing Tobacco'

A shocking incident of a murder on the streets of Amritsar was caught on camera at Sri Harmandir Sahib area near the iconic Golden Temple last night. According to the police, two Nihang Sikhs killed a person after a heated argument. They reportedly fought over the man consuming tobacco around the Golden Temple.

In the CCTV clip, accessed by CNN-News18, two Nihang Sikhs are seen getting into an argument with a man on the street with onlookers around them. What is seen as just a verbal argument quickly turns violent with one of the Nihang Sikhs pointing a sword at the man. They soon start beating each other up before the Nihang Sikhs swings his sword at the man. They three engage in a fight for a few minutes before the Nihang Sikhs overpower the guy and hack him to death.

Soon after the incident, the Nihang Sikhs - part of an ultra-conservative order within the Sikh community - leave the spot even as onlookers gather around the dead body of the man. According to the police, 2 people have been arrested so far.

The CCTV camera that captured the 2-minute long clip of the incident was placed outside a hotel. The murder took place barely a kilometre away from the temporal Sikh shrine. The body of the man is said to have remained on the street overnight, next to a drain, until police got to know about the incident this morning, reports NDTV. Police are yet to identify the victim, but confirmed that he belonged to the Chatiwind area.

