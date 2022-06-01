Punjab on Alert as Sikh Groups Plan Protest Over Sidhu Moose Wala’s Killing on Op Blue Star Anniversary

Even as the Bhagwant Mann government faces flak over its handling of law and order in Punjab, it now has to deal with another challenge with some Sikh groups planning major protests over the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, which will coincide with the Operation Blue Star anniversary in the state.

Amritsar-based Dal Khalsa has announced a shutdown in the holy city on June 6 — the Operation Blue Star anniversary — to protest Moose Wala’s killing. The call by Dal Khalsa leader Kanwar Pal Singh has received support from several other Sikh organisations of the state. Though there was an alleged involvement of gangs in Moose Wala’s death but the timing of his killing needs to be probed, the Dal Khalsa said. Its members further said any inaction would only encourage youths to pick up arms.

Opposition parties of Punjab have alleged that several high-profile killings have taken place since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took over. “First, it was the communal clashes in Patiala, then there was the RPG attack in the heart of Mohali, killing of international Kabaddi player in Jalandhar and now the brutal killing of the international acclaimed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Early Tuesday morning, a state bus was robbed at gun point in Ludhiana," said Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

Bajwa said as long as there is inaction by the AAP government, who only reacts to instructions from Delhi, such incidents will continue to take place in Punjab.

What is worrying for the AAP government is protests planned over Moose Wala’s killing coincide with the Operation Blue Star anniversary. “Apart from the state police force, additional para military personnel have been deployed in the city. Given the sensitive situation arising out of the Intelligence headquarter attack and now the killing of Moose Wala, the agencies are on high alert. Any further lapse could prove to be very costly for us," said an officer.

