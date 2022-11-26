Punjab Police Puts on Hold Action Against Social Media Posts After 10-year-old Booked 'Mistakenly'

A day after the registration of an FIR against a 10-year-old boy sparked a row, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Saturday gave a window of 72 hours to the public to remove any social media post promoting gun culture and violence.

The state government recently announced a crackdown on social media posts that promote gun culture. After Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged people to avoid such posts, Punjab Police initiated action in a number of cities and registered FIRs.

Amritsar Rural Police had booked four people, including a 10-year-old boy and his father, for “glorifying" gun culture but later cancelled the FIR after it was pointed out that the firearm in question was a “toy gun".

The DGP, while suspending the campaign for 72 hours, however, said strict action would be taken against the offenders after that.

The Amritsar episode caused much embarrassment to the police and led to a furore. The boy’s father had posted a photo of his son on Facebook in which the child was seen standing with a gun and a bandolier on his shoulder. The case was registered under Section 188 of the IPC, which pertains to disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

The state government has banned public display of firearms and songs promoting gun culture, including on social media.

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia slammed the AAP government for registering the FIR, saying the child was only holding a big “toy gun" in his hands. “Now, minor children too are being booked for carrying toy guns, this is Bhagwant Mann’s Rangla (vibrant) Punjab," Majithia said.

Following outrage over the case being registered, senior police officials admitted that after some confusion, the matter had been sorted out and the FIR was cancelled.

The parents of the boy had also spoken about the harassment caused to them after they received a call from the cops on the FIR.

