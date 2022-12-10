Home » News » India » Punjab RPG Attack: Kejriwal Promises Stringent Action, Says 'Big Gangsters Caught Since AAP Came To Power'

Punjab RPG Attack: Kejriwal Promises Stringent Action, Says 'Big Gangsters Caught Since AAP Came To Power'

The attack brought back memories of the attack on Punjab Police intelligence office in May last year

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 13:44 IST

New Delhi, India

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said the attackers will be nabbed and stringent action will be taken.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said the attackers will be nabbed and stringent action will be taken.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday morning condemned RPG (Rocket-propelled grenade) attack on a police station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran. Kejriwal said the ones responsible for the attack will be caught. “Stringent action will be taken. Since AAP came to power, big gangsters nabbed in Punjab. People who were acting under the protection of old parties were caught," Kejriwal said.

The rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Sarhali Police Station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Saturday night may have possibly been carried out by gangsters on behalf of a neighbouring agency, top Intel sources have told CNN-News18.

The rocket was launched from the highway on Friday night in an attack that brought back memories of the attack on the Punjab Police intelligence office in May last year. A rocket-propelled grenade fired from the street had shattered windowpanes on the third floor of the building in Mohali and landed inside but did not explode.

Following May’s attack, Punjab Police arrested the main accused Charat Singh in a joint operation with Central Agency and ATS Maharashtra. Singh was one of Lakhbir Singh Landa’s main associates and hailed from the Tarn Taran district.

The Punjab DGP hailed the arrest as a major breakthrough by the department and confirmed that Charat Singh was a key operative and associate of Canada-based BKI terrorist Lakhbir Singh.

first published: December 10, 2022, 13:44 IST
last updated: December 10, 2022, 13:44 IST
