'Punjab Should Show Its Goodwill': British Sikh Association Condemns PM Modi's Security Breach, Asks Leaders to Apologise

Condemning the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent Punjab visit, the British Sikh association stated that the PM represents the whole country, not just one state.

“Punjab government has made a major mistake by undermining the authority of PM Modi. He has done unparalleled work for Sikhs and was instrumental in the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and he also repealed Farmers law passed in Parliament. With great respect, PM Modi also celebrated the birth of both our Gurus," the association said. It added that some misguided people are doing this job. Punjab should show its goodwill to the PM so that the state can grow.

The press release signed by Lord Rami Ranger, Chairman of the association, read as follows, “It is a sad indictment of the security arrangements surrounding his visit that allowed a handful of an unruly mob to hamper the visit planned to exercise his democratic right to meet and greet the public. In fact, the nation was waiting to see what message the Prime Minister had for the people of Punjab whom he holds in the highest esteem."

In a major declaration, the Association also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision the removal of three farm laws. “As a mark of respect for the Punjab farmers, Prime Minister Modi revoked the three farm bills enacted democratically by the Parliament. If anything, the people of Punjab should have shown their respect and gratitude to the Prime Minister for taking back those contentious bills that too on the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji."

During his recent visit to Punjab, PM Modi’s cavalcade was stranded atop a flyover for nearly 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters. The state government has ordered a probe into the incident and formed a two-member panel to oversee the investigation. However, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has categorically denied any security lapse during PM Modi’s visit.

