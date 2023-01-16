Punjab Lottery 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Draw Result Out; First Prize Rs 5 Crore

You can check LIVE UPDATES of the result here as and when it is announced by the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries from 6 pm. One can purchase a ticket for the Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery online. Any resident of India can buy Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery ticket. As mentioned earlier, the ticket price is Rs 500. However, one may have to pay an additional amount of Rs 90 as postal and packing charges.

Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery and Punjab State Dear Lohri Bumper Lottery are the two names by which this lottery is offered by the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries.

In case you are wondering what the 4th and 5th position holders will get after winning the Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery, here is a detailed list of prizes that you can secure from this special lottery this year.

Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery: Prize Structure

1st Prize: Rs 5 Crore, only 1 Winner can secure this

2nd Prize: Rs 12,00,000, (5 Winners)

3rd Prize: Rs 6,00,000 (5 Winners)

4th Prize: Rs 8,000 (2,000 Winners)

5th Prize: Rs 5,000 (2,000 Winners)

6th Prize: Rs 2,000 (20,000 Winners)

It is indeed a great offer for many who buy lottery tickets frequently. If you are confused about the buying process, we are here to help.

Step 1: Firstly, on your browser, log on to https://punjablottery.in/

Step 2: Now, scroll down on the page and click on ‘Buy Now’. The link will take you to their payment gateway. Simply Pay Rs 500 per lottery ticket using UPI, or Credit/Debit Cards.

So, what are you waiting for? Buy your Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery ticket without further delay and win exciting prizes.

Read all the Latest India News here