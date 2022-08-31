Punjab: Tarn Taran Church Vandalised 2 Days After Nihangs Booked for Disrupting Religious Event

A group of people forcefully entered a church in Patti area of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, vandalised statues of Jesus and Mary and set a car on fire, police said on Wednesday.

The car that miscreants set on fire reportedly belonged to the pastor.

The incident takes place two days after an FIR was filed against some Nihangs for allegedly disrupting an event organised by Christian missionaries at Daduana village in Amritsar district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) RS Dhillon said there were four people, adding that an FIR has been lodged to probe the incident and nab the accused.

“Few notorious elements tried to vandalise idol of Jesus and set ablaze a car at Chruch in Patti. We’re investigating the matter and have vital clues. There were four people, we are behind the culprits. We hope to solve it soon. FIR has been lodged," news agency ANI quoted SSP RS Dhillon as saying.

CCTV footage of the incident that has surfaced show a person in blue and a red headgear repeatedly hitting the idol with an axe and then placing the head on the ground.

Interestingly, the incident comes in the backdrop of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami condemning the alleged efforts being made in Punjab for religious conversions by "some so-called Christian missionaries".

The head priest of Akal Takht, the temporal seat of Sikhs, had said on Tuesday that any forced religious conversion will not be tolerated at any cost.

Singh and Dhami demanded action against those who convert people forcibly or through allurement. They also demanded the withdrawal of the FIR against Nihangs booked for allegedly disrupting an event organised by Christian missionaries at Daduana village in Amritsar district on Monday.

Nihang Sikhs are armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue robes. Registering a case against Nihang Sikhs after they made an effort to stop some people working for alleged religious conversion at Daduana village on Sunday at Mehta road in Amritsar was highly unfortunate, the Sikh leaders said.

“It is sad that some people are deliberately disturbing the environment of Punjab by giving it a communal colour and it will not be tolerated, they said. They said strict action should be taken against people who are converting people forcibly, by allurement, fraudulent manner and by spreading superstitions.

(With PTI inputs)

