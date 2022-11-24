From Punjab to Central Ministries, Retired IAS Arun Goel Whose Appointment As EC is Under SC Scanner

It was on November 18 that 1985-batch IAS officer Arun Goel was given a Voluntary Retirement from Service. A day later, on November 19, the President appointed this retired IAS officer as the Election Commissioner.

Two days later, on November 21, he took charge of the office, and, on November 23, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to produce the original files related to his selection.

A five-judge Constitution bench is hearing a batch of petitions recommending reforms in the process of appointment of members of the Election Commission of India.

The top court said it wanted to know whether everything was “hunky-dory" in the appointment process as claimed by the government.

Advertisement

The case is ongoing and the SC will hear the matter again on Thursday.

Who is Arun Goel?

According to the Election Commission, Goel is a 1985-batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre who holds Post-Graduate degree in Development Economics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge, England.

At the time of his retirement, he was posted as the Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries. He was with the Ministry since 2020 until his voluntary retirement.

He also served as the Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Vice-Chairman, Delhi Development Authority.

Between 2012 and 2014, he served as the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue. Before that, in 2011, he was the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development.

Before being part of the Central ministries, he has spent a long time with the Punjab government. He was the District Election Officer/Collector, Bhatinda, in 1993.

The next year, he was appointed as the Managing Director, Chandigarh Industrial & Tourism Development Corporation.

Advertisement

Between 1995 and 2000 he served as the District Election Officer/Collector, Ludhiana, and later become the Managing Director, Punjab Warehousing Corporation.

He was the Managing Director, Punjab Industries & Export during 2003-05 and in 2006, Secretary, Department of Expenditure.

He also served as the Principal Secretary for Housing & Urban Development and also for Power & Irrigation.

Goel’s retirement was due on December 31, 2022, after he will turn 60. At the Election Commission, Goel can hold the office till December 2027 and is in the line to be the next chief election commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar demits office in February 2025.

Read all the Latest India News here