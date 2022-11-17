Punjab: Two Sharp Shooters, One Other Arrested in Killing of Accused in Sacrilege Case

The Punjab Police arrested three men on Thursday, two of whom are sharp shooters, for allegedly killing a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, who was an accused in a sacrilege case and out on bail.

The sacrilege accused, Pardeep Singh, was shot dead outside his shop in Punjab’s Kotkapura last Thursday. Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav identified the two shooters as Manpreet Singh alias Mani and Bhupinder Singh alias Goldy, both residents of Faridkot. The third accused was identified as Baljit Singh alias Manna, a resident of Muktsar Sahib.

The DGP said police established the identity of two of the main shooters on the first day and an extensive search was conducted. “In an intelligence-led joint operation, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur police and Faridkot police nabbed both the shooters from the outskirts of Hoshiarpur district, when they were waiting to catch a bus to Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Yadav said the shooters have criminal cases, including extortion, registered against them and their interrogation is expected to unravel the conspiracy hatched by Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar and his network of associates, who were facilitators in this crime.

Faridkot police also arrested Manna from Jaito area in Faridkot for providing logistical support to the three Haryana-based shooters — two minors and a man identified as Jatinder Jeetu. The trio from Haryana were arrested by the Delhi special cell a few days ago.

The Bhagwant Mann-led government is under fire from the opposition over the targeted killing as questions have been raised over the law and order situation in the state. The government, meanwhile, has denied laxity in security situation and accused the opposition of politicising the murder.

