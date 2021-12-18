Punjab: Youth Attempts 'Sacrilege' Inside Golden Temple, Beaten to Death by Angry Mob

A man was beaten to death on Saturday after he allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Guru Granth Sahib in Golden Temple in Amritsar. The youth barged inside the restricted area and tried to pick the golden sword kept in front of the ‘Saroop’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, according to reports.

The man was nabbed by security officials and was handed over to the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) office where he was beaten to death.

The accused youth, reportedly a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was thrashed by an angry mob. Videos of the incident show the mob trying to break the gate of the SGPG office and raising slogans. Weapons are also visible in the crowd.

According to a TOI report, the police confirmed that the youth was beaten to death. His body was not handed over to the police but was lying in the Civil Hospital. No document or identity proof was found from the youth.

The incident comes days after a man was held for throwing ‘gutka sahib’ (a handbook of Gurbani) into the sarovar (holy tank) of the Golden Temple. The man was caught by SGPC employees and was later handed over to the police.

