Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead in Mansa Village Day After Security Withdrawn

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa village by unknown assailants on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. As per information received, two others have been injured in the attack in which reportedly over 30 rounds were fired.

“Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was brought dead," said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

Moosewala had joined Congress last year and had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab assembly elections from Mansa. He lost to Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr Vijay Singla by a margin of over 60,000 votes.

The attack comes a day after Punjab Police withdrew the security of over 400 people, including Moosewala. The additional director general of police (security) had, however, said in an order on Friday that the security personnel were “being withdrawn on a purely temporary basis in connection with an emergent law and order duty".

The singer is extremely popular in Punjab for his rap and has a huge fan base with followers running into millions.

