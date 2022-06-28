Puri Gets Ready for Rath Yatra; Nabajouban Darshan of Lord Jagannath, Sibling Deities Tomorrow

Heritage City Puri is geared up for Rath Yatra as preparations are in full swing for Nabajouban darshan of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities of Jagannath temple in Puri. The deities are all set to reappear before the devotees in their rejuvenated youthful form, having spent 14 days in Anasara ghara (sick room), on Wednesday.

On the Nabajouban Darshan day which is also called Netra Utshab, devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the deities. While pramanik darshan (paid ticket holders) will be allowed from 8 am to 9 am, ‘Sahana mela’ or free darshan will be held from 9 am to 10.30 am, 2 pm to 3 pm and 6 pm to 6.30 pm.

Lakhs of devotees are expected to throng the Badadanda to get a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhdra, and Devi Subhadra on Wednesday morning. All the rituals relating to the ‘Nabajaubana Darshan’ in the temple have been completed. The divine trinity is coming out after 15 days since the Holy Trinity was suffering from fever followed by the ‘Deva Snana Purnima’ this year.

Advertisement

The servitors completed the ‘Banakalagi’ ritual’. Among other rituals, ‘Chaka Apasar’ ritual began at 6 am followed by ‘Mangal Alati’, ‘Abakash Niti’ and then the three deities would be placed on their throne for their Nabajouban Darshan ritual.

Daitapati Nijoga secretary RamaKrushna Dasmohapatra said, “After a gap of two years, devotees are allowed for the Nabajouban Darshan of holy trinity in Shree Mandir. All rituals will start from 6 am onwards. Hope all rituals of the holy trinity will be performed smoothly."

An adequate number of police personnel is being mobilised in the town so that the devotees can have a safe darshan of the deities, he said after holding a meeting to review security arrangements for the festival. Metal detector checks will be put in place near the temple and the chariots. Bomb disposal squad, anti-terrorist squad and special tactical units will be deployed at strategic locations in the town. 180 platoons of police will be deployed during Rath Yatra. For smooth flow of traffic, Puri town has been divided into 10 zones and 29 sectors. Adequate parking facilities have been made for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Patrolling will be done till 12 nautical miles in the sea and the Indian Coast Guard has been asked to remain on alert during the Rath Yatra.

Law & Order IG Radha Krishna Sharma said, “We have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the world-famous Rath Yatra."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.