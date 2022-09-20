Puri Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor: National Monuments Authority Gives NOC to Reception Centre

The National Monuments Authority (NMA) has accorded a no objection certificate (NOC) for the construction of the Shree Jagannath reception centre in the prohibited and regulated area of Jagannath temple. The certificate was granted in the meeting of the NMA held on September 9. The center will now come up in a regulated zone under the Sri Jagannath heritage project.

“The authority recommended grant of NOC for construction of Shree Jagannatha reception centre in the regulated area at a distance of 101.50 meters from the protected monument with a height of 7.50 meters (G+1), inclusive all with the floor area of GF = 1365 sqm and FF =1305 sqm and Mezzanine floor = 143 sqm," the NMA letter reads.

Senior servitor Binayak Dasmohapatra said, “We welcome the decision and demand all construction work should be completed within the stipulated times".

In the original plan, the centre was proposed over an area of 7,917 sq meter in a G+2 structure. The authority examined the revised report submitted by Sri Jagannath temple administration along with the NOC application. As per the NMA letter, constructions of a cloakroom, mini-cloakroom, shelter pavilion, female and male toilets, electrical room and pavement area are allowed in the prohibited area (100 meters from the temple.

Jagannath heritage corridor is the dream project of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the work has been going in full swing. The deadline for the completion of the project is 2024.

People say comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project - Kashi Viswanath heritage corridor, this is not less than to the Varanasi project in beautification, infrastructure, and modern facilities.

