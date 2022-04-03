Puri Jagannath Temple: Over 80 Chulhas Vandalised, Collector Begins Inquiry

Unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised over 80 chulhas (earthen ovens) inside the Rosaghara (kitchen) of Puri Jagannath Temple, raising questions on security arrangements at the centuries-old shrine.

The temple administration has begun an inquiry into the incident. District collector Samarth Verma also visited the temple to take stock of the situation.

Verma said, “This is an unfortunate incident which occurred late on Saturday. Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (Niti) and additional SP (temple security) are conducting an inquiry."

The cooking and availability of mahaprasad at Anand Bazar will be slightly affected due to the damage to the chulhas in the kitchen, said Verma.

“We are putting in all efforts to ensure that the rituals are not affected and mahaprasad preparation is normalised as early as possible," he added.

