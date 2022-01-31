Puri Jagannath Temple To Reopen For Devotees From February 1, Fresh SOP Issued

Puri Shree Jagannath temple is set to reopen from tomorrow. After 20 days of shutdown, devotees will have to visit the holy trinity by following covid norms. The Shree Jagannath Temple administration has taken all precautionary measures for devotees.

Temple chief administrator Krishna Kumar has reviewed all the preparation for the reopening of Lord Jagannath Temple. As per the schedule, the temple will remain open from 6 am to 9 am. Devotees from outside Puri will enter the temple through the Singhdwar (Liongate) and the people of Puri city will enter by the west gate. On the eve of temple reopening, the temple has sanitized properly. Barricade, door metal detector, sanitizer, shoe stand have been placed for devotees. The police and administration have taken all the steps for devotees.

Krishan Kumar said, “Shree Jagannath Temple will reopen for devotees from tomorrow. Covid norm has mandatory for all. We have taken all precautionary measures for devotees in view of the covid situation"

Devotees are being happy to for the darshan of the Holy Trinity. “We are happy that after 21 days we will get a chance to have a darshan of the Holy Trinity. We will follow covid rules strictly as given by the administration. We are happy," said a devotee.

