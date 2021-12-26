Puri to Get World-Class Heritage Corridor by 2024, Work on in Full Swing for Naveen Patnaik's 'Dream Project'

The heritage city of Puri in Odisha will soon get a new look as work is on in full swing for chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s vision of Jagannath Heritage Corridor. The “world-class" heritage corridor is being built on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and will be ready by 2024.

Puri heritage corridor, also known as Shree Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa, is Patnaik’s “dream project". Once the corridor is ready, the popular pilgrimage city will have a special place on the map of world tourism. The total cost of the project is Rs 331.28 crore, with a historic decision by the state government to construct the heritage corridor on 17 acres of land adjacent to 75 m of Jagannath Temple.

Comparing the project to Prime Minister Modi’s Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, a senior member of Puri Temple Management Committee said this project, too, was not less than the one in Varanasi with respect to field of beautification, infrastructure and modern amenities for pilgrims and tourists.

After Patnaik laid the foundation stone of the project, work on Odisha government’s flagship project is progressing in Puri. The project will enhance the beauty of the city, which is also famous for other heritage sites such as Konark.

Why the project is crucial for Patnaik

The people of Odisha, especially Odias, believe that Jagannath is their “supreme god". They also believe that Jagannath is a “living god" which is why their emotions and sentiments are closely connected with “Jagannath culture".

The main aim and objective of the project is to spread Jagannath culture worldwide and to attract more tourists from across the world.

Facilities and infrastructure of the project

The ongoing project is the realisation of a pilgrim’s dream. This project includes Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) building redevelopment and a 600-capacity reception centre. It will also have Jagannath cultural centre, including Raghunandan library, control centre, Badadanda (the Grand Road) heritage streetscape, improved amenities, Sri Setu, Jagannath Ballav pilgrim centre, multilevel car parking, municipal market development among other facilities. Swargadwar development, Pramod Udyan, Gurukulam, Mahodadhi market, beachfront development, Puri Narendra Tank, Musa river revival plan, Atharnala and housing for sevayats are also included in the project.

According to the new plan, the “green" corridor will be created around Jagannath Temple. To provide all facilities to tourists, 18 mutts will be renovated adjacent to the mandir complex. A special room of 500 sq m will be set up for tourists to keep their belongings. Similarly, an information and donation centre will be set up at the South and West gates. Special toilets, police station, first aid centre, ATM facilities will also be there for tourists.

The heritage corridor will be divided into nine zones. A seven-metre green buffer zone will be created adjacent to the Meghanad Prachir followed by a 10 m Antar Parikrama. The parikrama will be for ceremonial procession of the deities. An 8-metre corridor, called outer pradikshyan, for pilgrims and a 10-metre public conveyance zone with restrooms, drinking water fountain, information-cum-donation kiosks and shelter pavilions will also be developed.

The heritage corridor will have a service lane for maintenance of the corridor, a dedicated shuttle-cum-emergency lane, a mixed traffic lane to aid movement of vehicles around the corridor and a wide shaded footpath. The restroom will have a capacity to seat 6,000 pilgrims, while a cloakroom facility will be made available for 4,000 families. All the mutts around the temple are being developed in Kalingan style architecture.

Dr Krishan Kumar, chief temple administrator, SJTA, said “Shree Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa is the dream project of chief minister Naveen Patnaik. The foundation stone ceremony has been performed by chief minister with special rituals on November 24. It will be completed in a year and a half. Work is on in full swing to accomplish the CM’s dream project and to make Puri a world heritage city."

Senior servitor Prof Durga Dasmohapatra said, “The heritage city will get a new look after 671 years and acquire a place on the map of world tourism."

As part of the development of Puri into a world heritage area, people can now drink water directly from taps installed across the city. The Puri beach, too, has been transformed into a “blue flag" beach. The process for an international green field airport is under advanced stages of getting clearance.

