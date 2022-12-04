Puri: Youtuber Lands in Trouble for Flying Drone Over Jagannath Temple, Police Registers Case Against Him

Trouble landed upon a Bengali tourist after he flew drone cameras, took aerial videos of Puri Shree Jagannath Temple, and uploaded them on social media.

A three-member team led by the city DSP investigated the incident and based on the investigation report, the police registered a case against Animesh at the Singhdwar police station.

The case has been filed against Bengali YouTuber Animesh Chakraborty, who shot a drone video of the Shree Jagannath Temple and uploaded it on social media. Social Organisation the Voice of Common Man has filed a case against Animesh at the Singhdwar police station in this regard. It claimed that the DGCA should declare a no-flying zone for the protection of Shrimandie as a national heritage site. Similarly, Utkal Bidwat Parishad has raised his voice on this incident and demanded strict action against the accused.

Senior Servitor Vinayak Dasmohapatra said that “It is a matter of raising a question for the protection of Lord Jagannath Temple. Now there is a need for a change in the rules. The state government and Shree Jagannath Temple management committee must take the issue seriously. Those who are involved in such activities should be investigated and strict action should be taken. Government should take immediate action in this regard.

“There are several cases registered in Police stations regarding this type of activity. Flying drone camera over the no-flying zone is an open challenge. The police are also silent. It seems that even the police are not taking any action regarding the security of the temple" said Social Activist Hector Mishra.

“Though there are several incidents that have come out repeatedly. No action has been taken to prevent such incidents. So without delay the state government should take the issue seriously and take strict action against the accused" said Harishankar Mishra.

Amidst facing wrath from various sections for allegedly demanding a huge amount per drone shot on the aerial view of Puri Srimandir, the YouTuber came up with a clarification and apology. The accused videographer and YouTuber Animesh Chakraborty from West Bengal confessed to his mistake terming it as ‘unintentional’. He removed all videos from his YouTube channel after they sparked controversy.

He also admitted to flying the drone without the permission of the Srimandir administration, recording the video and affixing the Odisha Police logo, and selling the video.

Youtuber Animesh Chakrabarty said that" Puri police had not given me permission for flying a drone over the Lord Jagannath temple. I apologize to all including Puri SP as I used the name of Odisha Police. I had no intention to violate the rules of the Odisha government. I am extremely sorry for the mistake. I beg apology to lord Jagannath and the people of Odisha for this incident. Please forgive me, Lord Jagannath"

The youth allegedly had demanded Rs 20,000 from a buyer to sell one footage of Srimandir. After the matter came to the fore, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) initiated a probe to take prompt action against the YouTuber.

