Purvanchal Expressway Inauguration LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Land in C-130 Hercules, Will Witness Air Show

Purvanchal Expressway Inauguration LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district’s Karwal Kheri area at 1:30 pm today, following which the PM will witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 kilometre airstrip constructed on the expressway. Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to land at the airstrip in a C-130 Hercules plane for inauguration.
The over 340 km long Purvanchal Expressway will to reduce the travel time between Lucknow to Ghazipur to 3.5 hours from 6 hours. The expressway begins from Chandsarai village in Lucknow and ends at Haidaria village located on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur (18 km from UP-Bihar border). It will have seven major bridges, seven railway overbridges, 114 minor bridges, and 271 underpasses. An official statement said that the six-lane expressway can be expanded to eight lanes in future.
The airstrip on the expressway will enable landing and take-off of IAF fighter planes in case of emergency. The inauguration event will also see Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI aircraft make multiple takeoffs and landings at the emergency airstrip. PM Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting at a nearby place. The inauguration comes months ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
Nov 16, 202107:36 (IST)
READ | Purvanchal Expressway Inauguration: Grand Air Show Planned With 5 Fighter Jets in Action, Tricolour in Sky
There are plans to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi land in a C-130J super Hercules aircraft on the 3.2-km airstrip, located in Sultanpur district of UP, atop the 341-km long Purvanchal Expressway.
Nov 16, 202106:54 (IST)
Purvanchal Expressway to be Backbone of Eastern UP Economy: CM Yogi | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently said the Purvanchal Expressway will be the backbone of the economy of the state's eastern region. He said its foundation was laid in 2018 and was completed in barely 19 months despite the Covid pandemic. "Industrial hubs will also be established at eight places on this expressway and its notification has been issued," he said.
Nov 16, 202106:51 (IST)
Sukhoi, Mirage, Rafale to Participate in Air Show | According to the district administration, the fighter aircraft will perform touch-and-go operation on the expressway. Sukhoi, Mirage, Rafale, and AN-32 aircraft will be participating in the air show. Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be landing at the airstrip in a C-130 Hercules plane for inauguration on Tuesday. In July 2018, Modi laid the foundation of the Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh.
Nov 16, 202106:44 (IST)
Purvanchal Expressway to Boost Economic Development of Eastern UP | The Purvanchal Expressway is over 340 km long. It starts from Chandsarai village in Lucknow and ends at Haidaria village located on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur (18 km from UP-Bihar border). It is a six-lane expressway that can be expanded to eight lanes in future. Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, the statement said.
Nov 16, 202106:41 (IST)
PM Modi to Inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway Today | All preparations are in place for the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district on Tuesday, an official statement said. After the launch, the Prime Minister will witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 kilometre airstrip constructed on the expressway in Sultanpur district.
Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, the official statement said.
The area around the programme venue in Sultanpur has been decorated in saffron colour while the airstrip and the divider has also been festooned. Heavy security arrangements have been made for the event.
According to the district administration, the fighter aircraft will perform touch-and-go operation on the expressway. Sukhoi, Mirage, Rafale, and AN-32 aircraft will be participating in the air show, it said. Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be landing at the airstrip in a C-130 Hercules plane for inauguration on Tuesday. In July 2018, Modi laid the foundation of the Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.