Purvanchal Expressway: Modi Hails Yogi Govt, Slams Earlier Regimes for 'Punishing People'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the 340-km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, built at a cost of Rs 22,500 crores, shortly after he landed in an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on the highway. The Prime Minister said that the expressway will go on to help the Air Force and attacked the previous government for ‘punishing’ the people in the state.

“When I laid the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway three years back, I had never thought that I will land here on an aircraft one day. This highway will benefit the poor, middle class, farmers, and traders," the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally in Sultanpur after inaugurating of the Expressway.

Purvanchal Expressway News LIVE Updates | Earlier, Delhi & Lucknow Were Controlled by 'Parivarwadis', Says PM Modi at E-Way Launch

The 3.2-km airstrip has been constructed on the expressway to facilitate emergency landing of fighter aircraft. The 341-km expressway links state capital Lucknow with Ghazipur and has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore. From the airstrip venue, the prime minister will witness an air show by different aircraft.

The prime minister said that development under previous chief ministers was limited to places where they had homes and families, but the present regime is giving fruits of developments to the eastern region as good as to the western part of Uttar Pradesh.

The inauguration comes a day after the Prime Minister inaugurated the most modern Rani Kamalapati railway station, earlier known as Habibganj, in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

PM Modi also said that the Expressway has become a source of power for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in cases of emergency as fighter planes will land on the expressway shortly. The roar of these aircraft will also be for the people who ignored the defence infrastructure of the nation for decades, he said.

“I used to be surprised by the situation 7-8 years back. I used to be surprised that what are some people punishing UP for? So, in 2014 when you gave me the opportunity to serve this great nation, I started going into the minute details of its development - as its MP, as the PM," he added.

The previous governments reduced the vital eastern part of the state to ‘mafiawaad’ and poverty, but the BJP government is now writing a new chapter of development, he said.

“For previous Chief Ministers development was limited to where their family were… Both Delhi and Lucknow were controlled by Parivarwadis," PM Modi said.

He attacked the previous government in the state and alleged it for not cooperating with the centre. “In 2014 when you gave me the opportunity to serve this great nation, I started going into the minute details. But I’m pained that the then-UP government didn’t cooperate. They were also scared of upsetting their vote banks by standing beside me in public," he said.

