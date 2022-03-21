Pushcart Vendor Killed in Raipur, 3 Injured as Drunk Driver Loses Control of Car, Rams into Them

A 31-year-old man driving his car in an inebriated condition on a Raipur street lost control of the vehicle which hit a roadside vendor returning home, killing him on the spot, and leaving one injured, police said on Monday. However, eye-witnesses claimed that three persons were injured in the incident. The accused Devraj Pal, a resident of Telibandha area, was arrested and his vehicle impounded, they said.

Driving drunk on Sunday night, Pal’s car hit vendor Laxmikant Dohre (20) in Budha Talab area here when the latter was returning home with his pushcart, leaving him dead on the spot, Raipur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told PTI. As per eyewitnesses, the car also hit a few cars and other vehicles that left three persons injured. However, police found only one person injured at the spot who was taken to a hospital and discharged after preliminary treatment, he said.

The deceased was a native of the Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh, the SP said. The accused was booked under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Agrawal said, adding that further investigation is underway.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows the rashly driven car ramming into the pushcart vendor and then hitting a parked car on the roadside.

