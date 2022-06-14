Home » News » World » Putin Likely Still Wants Much, if Not All, of Ukraine, Pentagon Official Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the security council via teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on May 20, 2022. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said 'I still think he has designs on a significant portion of Ukraine, if not the whole country. That said, I do not think he can achieve those objectives'

Reuters
Washington // Updated: June 14, 2022, 21:27 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin likely still wants to capture much if not all of Ukraine but has had to narrow his tactical objectives in war, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Tuesday.

“I still think he has designs on a significant portion of Ukraine, if not the whole country. That said, I do not think he can achieve those objectives," Kahl said, speaking at an event hosted by the Center for New American Security.

“They may make tactical gains here and there. The Ukrainians are holding up. I do not think the Russians have the capacity to achieve those grandiose objectives."

first published: June 14, 2022, 14:43 IST