Home » News » India » Putin Says People Trying to Blame Russia for Global Food Problems

Putin Says People Trying to Blame Russia for Global Food Problems

Russian President Vladimir Putin met UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres during the latter's Moscow visit, on Tuesday. (Image: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin met UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres during the latter's Moscow visit, on Tuesday. (Image: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said people were trying to blame Russia for problems on the global food market and denied Moscow had imposed a ban on grain exports from Ukrainian ports

Advertisement
Reuters
Updated: June 03, 2022, 23:57 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said people were trying to blame Russia for problems on the global food market and denied Moscow had imposed a ban on grain exports from Ukrainian ports. “The situation will worsen, because the British and Americans have imposed sanctions on our fertilizers," Putin told national television in an interview.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: June 03, 2022, 23:57 IST