Quad Summit LIVE Updates: Modi Hails 'Mutual Trust' of Quad Squad, Biden Says 'We're Indo-Pacific Power, Together in Ukraine War'

Besides Modi, the Quad summit is being attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australia’s newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. In a statement, before he left for Japan on Sunday, Modi had said the summit will provide an opportunity for the leaders to review the progress of the Quad initiatives and exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.

The meeting is set to focus on various initiatives launched by the four-nation grouping- US, India, Japan and Australia and discuss developments in the Indo-Pacific region. Besides Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi interacted with children outside the hotel in Tokyo. He also saw the drawing of a young girl and signed an autograph for her during his interaction with the children.

He then interacted with a boy who was waiting for him with a drawing of the tricolour. Prime Minister Modi asked him from where he learnt Hindi and praised him for his fluency in the language. Japan’s Indian community has made pioneering contributions in different fields. They have also remained connected with their roots in India. I thank the Indian diaspora in Japan for the warm welcome, Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter after his interaction with the community.

Modi, who is visiting Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, will hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit. He had hosted Kishida for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit in March 2022.

“During my visit to Tokyo, I look forward to continuing our conversation further, with an aim to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership,” Modi said ahead of his visit. He said economic cooperation between India and Japan is an important aspect of their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Modi also said that he is looking forward to a bilateral meeting with newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Albanese during which the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed. Noting that Japan is home to nearly 40,000 members of the Indian diaspora, who are an important anchor in India’s relations with Japan, Modi said he looks forward to interacting with them.

