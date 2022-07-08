Quentin Tarantino, Wife Daniella Welcome Their Second Child Together

World-renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who has wowed us over the decades with international hits, recently was blessed with their second child. He welcomed his newborn daughter on July 2. “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child," the director and his wife Daniella Pick said to People’s magazine recently.

The couple previously revealed they were expecting their second child in February of this year. Daniella and Quentin named their first child, who was born in 2020 Leo. The name of their newborn daughter has not been revealed yet.

Daniella, who is Tzvika Pick’s daughter from Israel, first started dating Quentin in 2009 while he was promoting his movie Inglorious Basterds. In June 2017, they announced their engagement, and they wed in November 2018. Daniella gave birth to their son Leo in February 2020.

The name of Quentin’s son didn’t stem from his close friendship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom he collaborated on the films Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as he revealed in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year.

“We almost didn’t name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio," he said at the time. “There’s nothing wrong with that, but … he’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion."

Quentin recently also made news when he stated he was a fan of Peppa Pig, describing it as “the greatest British import of this decade". The director, whose credits include Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, admitted that he and his two-year-old son Leo watch the kid’s show ‘a lot’.

