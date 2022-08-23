Quest for Justice: Sidhu Moose Wala’s Father Joins Twitter, Announces Aug 25 Candle March for Slain Son

Taking his fight to social media for what he calls “Justice for Sidhu Moose Wala", Balkaur Singh, the father of the slain Punjabi singer, on Tuesday opened a Twitter account, almost two months after his son was brutally killed.

His profile picture on the microblogging site shows Balkaur Singh Sidhu with his son.

The handle is named “Sardar Balkaur Singh Sidhu/@iBalkaurSidhu". Within hours of opening the account, he was followed by over 8,000 handles. The only account he is following is that of his son, Sidhu Moose Wala.

One of the first tweets Balkaur Singh posted was announcing a candle march on August 25 at 4 pm, which will be held in Mansa.

While requesting everyone, including political parties and organisations, to join this candle march, the parents have requested that they refrain from delivering any political speeches.

Balkaur had announced a few days back that he would launch a protest dharna against the government for not arresting the main culprits behind the killing of his son.

He had alleged that those “influential" people behind the killers were yet to be arrested and the entire conspiracy had not been unravelled.

For a long time, #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala has been trending on social media sites. Not seeing much happening in this direction, Balkaur has now taken to the microblogging platform to raise his voice for justice for his son.

Sidhu Moose Wala was active on social media platforms, including Instagram, before he was shot dead by assailants on May 29.

