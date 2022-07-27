Questioned by ED for 6 Hours, Sonia Gandhi Says Motilal Vora Handled AJL Transactions

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday expressed her inability to explain the transactions regarding the takeover of the assets of Associated Journals Limited, the publisher of National Herald and other publications by Young Indian, where she and Rahul Gandhi have a majority stake.

Sonia Gandhi, who was questioned for six hours by the probe agency in connection with the money laundering case, said that party’s former treasurer Motilal Vora knew about the details of the transactions between Congress, AJL and Young Indian, ED sources told Times of India.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was also questioned by the ED in the National Herald case, put the onus of the entire transaction of takeover of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) on Motilal Vora, sources in the probe agency said.

Other Congress functionaries including Mallikarjun Kharge, treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal had taken similar stand when questioned by ED officials in the case.

Congress’s Motilal Vora died in December 2020 and was also questioned by the ED in the National Herald case.

The Congress leader had reached the ED office around 11 am with her Z+ armed security cover, and accompanied by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. While Priyanka Gandhi stayed back at the ED office, Rahul Gandhi left soon after.

During the second round of questioning when her statement was recorded, Sonia Gandhi’s response was sought to a set of around 30 questions pertaining to her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and Young Indian Pvt Ltd, the company under scanner in the case, officials said.

She was questioned for nearly 2.5 hours at the ED office in central Delhi from 11 AM which continued after a 90-minute lunch break before ending at around 7 PM.

Enforcement Directorate officials said Sonia Gandhi has been asked to appear again on Wednesday.

