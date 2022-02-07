‘Quiet but Determined’: Channi a ‘People’s Man’, Has Penchant for Studying, Says His Professor

Charanjit Singh Channi, who was declared as the Congress’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab by Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, comes with a strong academic background, and has often been called a “quiet but determined" person by his professor.

When Channi was appointed as the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab amidst chaos in the party over Captain Amarinder Singh, he was often jibed as “dummy CM" by the Opposition. But after the Congress’s announcement on Sunday, it could be said that his tenure of a few months was presented as a radical change by the party high command.

With a Strong Academic Background

Channi is known to be fond of academics, and, at present, he is one of the most educated candidates in the Punjab election. He is pursuing PhD from Panjab University, Chandigarh.

According to his affidavit with the Election Commission, Channi has done his BA and LLB from Panjab University. He has an MBA degree from Punjab Technical University, which he pursued when he was first elected as an Independent MLA from Chamkaur Sahib. He also studied political science from Panjab University.

Interestingly, Channi is pursuing his PhD on the ‘Indian National Congress Central Organisation, and Electoral Strategy since 2004’. His PhD supervisor, Prof Emanual Nahar, said Channi was concerned about the downfall of the Congress at the national level so he decided to do the research on the topic while pursuing his MA in Political Science.

“Quiet but very determined" is how Prof Nahar describes his student, Channi, who is just four years younger to him. “He has always kept a teacher-student relationship with me. It is his fondness for studies that he finds time for academics while pursuing active politics. He calls on me saying – Prof Sahb, let us have tea and discusses his studies and research," says Prof Nahar.

He also said he saw Channi’s “fondness for academics" on quite a few occasions. “During his MA examinations, there was a meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Channi was determined not to miss his exam and informed Rahul Gandhi. He was so determined that Rahul Gandhi offered him to take the helicopter, sit for the exam and then come back."

Even during his current stint as the Punjab CM, Channi made time for his PhD discussions with Prof Nahar on several occasions. Prof Nahar said the thesis is near completion and would “hopefully" be submitted after the elections are over.

>Boost to Congress

Prof Nahar, who himself specializes in minority politics, sees Channi’s candidature as a welcome change. He said people from minority communities wanted him to be the CM again in 2022. Prof Nahar said he is “sure" that the announcement (of Channi being the CM candidate) will give a boost to the Congress, especially where the minority voters are concerned. The Scheduled Castes comprise 32% of the voters in Punjab.

In Malwa region too, Prof Nahar says the announcement will bear fruit. He said AAP was definitely building strongly in the region but Channi’s candidature as the CM will benefit the Congress greatly.

“Channi Sahb is a secular leader and respects all religions. He is very accessible to people and is happy to meet them. It is for this very reason he is so popular with the people," says Prof Nahar.

